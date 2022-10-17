(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Pikes Peak Habitat For Humanity (PPHFH) has announced its 2022 Gingerbread Home Build to raise funds to build a home for a local Army veteran and her family.

PPHFH said organizations, individuals, families, and groups of all kinds are encouraged to participate, so long as you or your organization are in El Paso County.

Register by Nov. 21 and you’ll receive a gingerbread home kit delivered to your address on either Nov. 21 or 28, whichever date you choose upon registration. Decorate your home by Dec. 1 and then upload pictures of your gingerbread masterpiece to your unique fundraising page, which you will use to direct people to vote for your creation.

Voting will end Dec. 18, and the top three contestants who raise the most money in donation votes will win 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes. Proceeds go to support the construction of a new, affordable home for local veteran, Karmen, and her two boys.

PPHFH said Karmen’s home will be the organization’s 4th Veterans Build. Their fundraising goal for the event is $26,810, which is 9% of their expected cost to build the home, at $300,000.