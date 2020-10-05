Ginger Snap ranch hosting a Halloween-themed event

HANOVER, Colo. — In April, Ginger Snap Ranch became an official 501-C3 non-profit.

They are located in the Hanover neighborhood and have dozens of goats, turkeys, and llamas!

They re-opened in may after COVID-19 and are doing frequent sanitizing, spreading out groups and asking you to make an appointment to ensure social distancing.

COVID has not been thier only hurdle though they are still rebuilding and recovering from a wildfire a few years back.

Their main source of income is from the petting zoo and pony rides.

On Halloween day they will have a Tailgate Halloween event — kind of like a trunk or treat.

People in decorated trucks will pass out candy to kids and let them interact with the animals as well.

To volunteer or book, an appointment contact Ginger Snap Ranch.