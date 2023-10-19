(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A nonprofit recently sent gifts to the Department of Corrections (DOC) in honor of fallen State Parole Officer Christine Guerin Sandoval.

Point 27, a global nonprofit founded by retired U.S. Army Colonel David Dodd, honors fallen members of the military and law enforcement with gifts of scripture-inscribed Shields of Strength to those the fallen have left behind.

Point 27 said it recently gifted Shields of Strength dog tag necklaces to the DOC, for Guerin Sandoval’s partner and those who worked closely with her. Point 27 also gifted a scripture-inscribed Folded Flag Pendant Keepsake Necklace for her family.

“It is tragic that this officer and her family sacrificed so much,” said Dodd. “We salute her courageous and selfless commitment to service and sacrifice.”

Courtesy: Point 27

Courtesy: Point 27

Courtesy: Point 27

The face of the Thin Blue Line Shield of Strength shows an engraved silver American flag face designed with one flag stripe of blue. The back of the dog tag is inscribed with Matthew 5:9,” Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.” The design and scripture were chosen by law enforcement officers.

The Folded Flag Pendant necklaces are engraved with John 15:13; “Greater love has no one than this; to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

Since its founding in 2014, Point 27 reports gifting more than 762,935 scripture-inscribed Shields of Strength to members of the military, first responders, and law enforcement officers; bereaved families of fallen first responders and Gold Star Families of fallen military members.