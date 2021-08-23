Overnight ghost hunts are happening at the haunted Abbey Monastery in Cañon City, courtesy of Ghost Hunts USA. Of course, FOX21 had to try out our luck and by “we,” we mean FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson, and Morning Show Producers, Gus and Alyssa. If you’re a brave soul and want to keep the spirit of Halloween alive, there are still several chances for you to take part in your very own ghost hunt. Click here for a schedule of events and prices.
Ghost hunts in Cañon City: Overnight tours at The Abbey Monastery
by: Sarah Ferguson, Shawn Shanle, Alyssa Argentine, Gus HunninghakePosted: / Updated: