(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The League of Women Voters is celebrating 103 years of helping voters use their voice through elections.

This weekend, the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region (LWVPPR) is honoring local community leaders making a difference on Sunday, Feb. 19 with a Love the League event.

10 honorees chosen by League members will be honored at the Antlers Hotel and via zoom on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Honorees include; Dr. Detra Duncan, Dr. Regina Lewis, Mary Lou Makepeace, Ann Oatman-Gardner, Dr. Theresa Newsom, Gillian Rossi, Mollie Williams, Brigadier General Kristin E. Goodwin, and Patricia Yeager. Tickets are still available at www.lwvppr.org.

The LWVPPR is also holding its second video contest for individuals aged 16-23 years old living in El Paso and Teller County.

This year’s top winners can win up to $1,000 and the contest topic is, “Why should Gen Z Vote in local elections?” Submissions are to be 30-60 seconds long and will be accepted until March 6. To register, visit lwvppr.org/genzvote.

In March, the LWVPPR will host several candidate forums featuring those vying for city council seats and the mayor’s position. This year’s election takes place on April 4.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan grassroots organization, working at the national state, and local levels.