COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Right now and back for 2021, The Haunted Mines in eastern Colorado Springs is ready to thrill and make you shrill! The frightful, fear-fueled experience is located on North Academy and Palmer Park Boulevards, and is open every weekend in October.

FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson and Photojournalist Shawn Shanle got a sneak peak of all the terror and spooky creatures people can expect.