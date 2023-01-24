(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s the start of a new year and everyone has fitness top of mind, but what kind of shape are your finances in?

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Ent Credit Union showed FOX21’s Abbie Burke how to get your finances in order.

Shellito said the first step is to commit to a goal and take action, whether that’s saving for an upcoming goal, vacation, or retirement.

Next, warm up with small steps to make those goals achievable. This could be increasing savings by 1%, or removing unused subscriptions and memberships.

Finally, Shellito said to make sure you have the right equipment. There are many tools available to track your finances and Ent offers free financial coaching, even to those who are not customers. More information can be found at ent.com/financialcoaching.