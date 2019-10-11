Get your electric peddle on with Rock(e) Mountain Bike

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs, say ‘hello’ to E-Bikes! The bike, with its electric motor, helps you experience most of the cycling benefits without all the sweat.

Rock(e) Mountain Bikes offers 750W 16amp battery, off-road, fat tire, pedal-assist E-Bikes in town for rent and sale!

FOX21 News’ Krista Witiak and Christina Dawidowicz gave the e-bikes a spin and rode all the way up Cheyenne Mountain!

Rock(e) Mountain Bikes allows it’s riders to explore the Pikes Peak Region with options for Rough Riders (more difficult) and Easy Riders (more comfortable).

Fall foliage may be past season, but you can enjoy the e-bikes year-round, whether you want to check out Christmas lights or fresh flowers in the Spring.

Head to Rock(e) Mountain Bikes website to learn more.