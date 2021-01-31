Get to know your Colorado Springs City Council candidates: District 1

COLORADO SPRINGS — Leading up to the 2021 General Municipal Election, FOX21 is taking a look at the candidates running for each City Council district seat.

City Council consists of nine members: one member from each of the six council districts and three at-large members. Each council member serves a four-year term. They are limited to two consecutive terms.

The six City Council District seats are the only races on the ballot this April. The three at-large members, Bill Murray, Tom Strand, and Wayne Williams, were elected in 2019.

Four candidates are on the ballot for District 1: Dave Donelson, Glenn Carlson, Jim Mason, and Michael Seeger.

Dave Donelson



Dave Donelson is a retired US Army combat veteran who served his country for 21 years. After retiring from the Army, Dave continued to care for his community as a Physician Assistant, running a Men’s Health Center.

On the top of his priority list is public safety.

“Our citizens should be safe anytime, anywhere they go at parks, at home, or anywhere else. Number two is infrastructure -good roads and bridges. Our citizens pay their taxes and they deserve quality roads and bridges. Number three support for small businesses. As a city government, we need to do all that we can to support them,” Donelson said.

Glenn Carlson

Glenn Carlson is a local entrepreneur and has started several businesses. The Colorado native attended Colorado College and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics. Carlson serves on the board of directors for the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

Carlson is ready to help small businesses after a hard year surviving through the pandemic.

“I think being out there and talking to business owners and understand what they’re going through and what they need, and being creative on how you can help them, is something that I’d like to bring to the table,” said Carlson.

On the top of his priority list is affordable housing.

“I think we’re up against major macroeconomic headwinds, i.e. low-interest rates, which have lead to a big housing boom and increased prices. We’ve got a lot of vacant commercial real estate. If we’re creative there’s no reason why we can’t turn some of that into affordable housing,” said Carlson.

Also on his priority list, the habitat and infrastructure.

Jim Mason

Army Veteran Mason has served on the District 11 School District Board of Education and the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority Board.

“My first priority is infrastructure improvements, we have to sustain and maintain. One of the main interests I think we’re falling behind in public transportation,” said Mason.

Mason said our transportation system needs to be more accessible and efficient.

“Despite your social-economic standing, or where you live in the city, you should be able to get to a grocery store, service center, a doctor’s appointment, any life requirement, within one to two hours. It should not take half the day to get from the center of the city out to the El Paso County Service Center at Garden of the Gods,” said Mason.

Mason also wants to invest in our youth by creating a partnership between public education institutions and businesses throughout our community.

“I don’t believe we fully leverage these students and incorporate them into internships and other opportunities to work in and around our businesses and industries. We’re literally investing in our legacy,” said Mason.

Michael Seeger

Colorado native Michael Seeger is a firefighter and paramedic. He attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications, with a Minor in Leadership. He has an Associate’s Degree in Paramedicine and a Masters Degree in Public Administration.

“That was the main reason why I went for my master’s [degree] in public administration, to learn how to run public sector and government sector type organizations and committees,” said Seeger.

On the top of his priority list is infrastructure.

“A lot of the western side of town and down towards the southern part of town, the infrastructure can’t keep up with this population and this traffic we’re seeing now. We have to get creative,” said Seeger.

Seeger says he wants to make sure taxpayer dollars are being used in the best way possible.

‘I’m a big fan of not increasing taxes on taxpayers so I think we also need to look outside the box on funding,” he said.

Seeger’s other priorities are Covid-19 response and community health, energy production, and public safety.

2021 General Municipal Election

As of January 30, here is a list of who has signed up as a candidate for the six open seats:

