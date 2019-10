COLORADO SPRINGS — Get ready to scream your head off at Hell Scream and Haunted Mines this Halloween.

Both are considered #1 and #2 in Colorado for haunted houses and rank in the top 1% nationwide.

General admission is $22.

They are open from now until Nov. 9th.

They are open from 7 – 10 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and Saturday 7-11 p.m.

