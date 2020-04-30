Get outdoors while following safer-at-home order

COLORADO SPRINGS — With warm, summer weather returning to Colorado, many of us are seeking some fresh air while still keeping a safe distance from others. Coloradans now have more options for outdoor fun under the safer-at-home order that is in effect through May 26th.

You can visit most parks, trails, and open spaces while the safer-at-home order is in place. That includes dog parks, bike, and skate parks, as well as outdoor fields and sports courts. You’re still urged to stay 6 feet away from others, wear a mask, and don’t gather in groups of 10 or more.

“We need our park users to be responsible when they’re out and to be safe. To make sure they’re not only taking care of themselves but taking care of others,” said Karen Palus, the director of Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services. “Their actions translate to how well we continue to keep the curve low in terms of the COVID spread.”

All playgrounds, pavilions and visitor centers are also closed until at least May 26th.

Pikes Peak is now open as a park site but restrooms and facilities remain closed. Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is also open as a park site. The Manitou Incline is still closed, along with all indoor recreational facilities.

As far as reopening areas that are currently closed under the safer-at-home order, park leaders say they will continue to follow guidance from health officials, and work to safely reopen all of Colorado’s outdoor spaces.