General William Jackson Palmer statue undergoing conservation work amid Colorado Springs’ 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Spring’s equestrian statue of General William Jackson Palmer will soon be in top-notch shape thanks to routine conservation work.

Members of the Pacific Coast Conservation will spend their Saturday ensuring the statue meets the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum’s (CSPM) expectations for its permanent art collection, which includes more than 100 pieces.

With June marking a major milestone for Colorado Springs, museum officials say restorative efforts take on even greater importance.

“On a routine basis, public art needs to receive care and maintenance to address ongoing environmental impacts and material degradation,” said Leah Davis Witherow, CSPM curator of history. “As we commemorate the city’s Sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary, in 2021, it is particularly appropriate to highlight this important preservation work and demonstrate the museum’s dedication to maintaining the city’s collection for the next 150 years.”

The Palmer statue was created by Nathan Dumont Potter of Enfield, Mass., and funded by private citizens in 1929. It was forged by the Gorham Company foundry of Providence, R.I.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., the intersection of Nevada and Platte avenues will have the left lanes closed in all directions in order to grant the conservators 360-degree access to the statue.