(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Cerebral Palsy Association of Colorado Springs is hosting the Gem of Hopes Gala, on Saturday, Oct. 7

The Association said the Gem of Hopes Gala aims to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and generate funds to empower individuals, promote research, and create a more inclusive society.

Tickets can be purchased on the Association’s website, and the gala will be held at the Doubletree Hotel, located at 1775 East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The Association said the event will feature individual and family stories who have triumphed over the challenges posed by cerebral palsy, along with silent auctions, raffles, and donation stations fundraising to support the mission of the Cerebral Palsy Association.

“We firmly believe that by joining hands, we can create a more inclusive and empowering world for individuals with cerebral palsy. The Gem of Hopes Gala is our way of bringing our community together to champion this cause and honor those who have made extraordinary contributions.”