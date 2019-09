COLORADO SPRINGS — Overnight police responded to a customer at a gas station who was robbed at gunpoint.

Officers said the victim was walking out of the Circle K around 1:45 a.m. when a car pulled up and a man with a gun stepped out pointing it at the victim demanding his valuables.

According to Colorado Springs Police, the suspect then drove off in an unknown car.

This is an on-going investigation. FOX21 will update this story with any updates as more information is released.