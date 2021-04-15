Garden of the Gods Earth Day Celebration is back

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 24th Annual Earth Day Celebration is back at Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day kicks off with a giveaway for the first 300 people at the Visitor and Nature Center, one bag for each family. Park officials say there’s usually a line of people waiting ahead of 10 a.m.

A dozen community partners contributed to the grab bags, which are filled with local goodies and even a tree sapling to plant in your yard.

They’re giving out ponderosa pine trees as part of the 150th Anniversary of Colorado Springs. This goes along with the city’s goal to grow the tree canopy by encouraging the community to plant trees at home and add them to the city’s official tree tracker.

One thing you can do is a self-guided solar system hike. It starts at the visitors center before leading you on a 2.8-mile loop around the park and back to the start. You’ll learn about the solar system at each planet learning stops along the way.

“The Astronomy Society and partners are working together and they’ve got this really brilliant hike that’s going to help you appreciate the distance of a solar system, from one planet to another. A hike you could do here and it’ll be on a scale that will help you to imagine that a little better,” said Bret Tennis, Parks Operations Administrator at Garden of the Gods.

Rock Ledge Ranch, right next to Garden of the Gods park, is also joining in on the earth day fun by offering free admission on Saturday. You can meet the farm animals and learn about the history of this area. You won’t want to miss it!

Last year’s earth day celebration was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions and the event will be smaller this year.

“We’re excited to be able to celebrate Earth Day and invite the public and people in the community. It’s going to be a smaller event compared to past years. We’re going to have about a half dozen community partners here at the visitor center with some education tables,” said Tennis.

To explore the park and it’s history, you can also do a self-guided geology hike put on by the organization Friends of Garden of the Gods.