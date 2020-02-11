Gannon search enters third week; timeline of efforts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators and volunteers are working into the third week to find 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing from his Fountain-area home on January 27.
Gannon is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans at home, off Mandan Drive in Security.
The search for Gannon has intensified over the past few weeks despite the snowstorms. There have been two candlelight vigils held in honor of Gannon and his parents have spoken publicly twice.
“If you have anything that’s credible if you’re afraid… imagine my son,” Landen Stauch, Gannon’s biological mother said as her voice broke. “Imagine how afraid Gannon is.”
“Your thoughts and prayers keep them coming,” Al Stauch, Gannon’s father said.
TIMELINE:
- Jan. 27: Gannon reported as a runaway; last seen by step-mother between 3:15 pm – 4 pm
- Jan. 28: 200 people searched Gannon’s neighborhood
- Jan. 29: Sheriff’s Office asks for assistance in finding Gannon; Major Crimes Detectives took over the case; prayer vigil held at Restoration Church
- Jan. 30: Press conference held and the case is upgraded to a missing and endangered child’s case; family speaks
- Jan. 31: 72 tips; Search focused in Lorson Ranch
- Feb. 1: 110 tips; Over 160 people searched; Family met with and thanked those who have been looking for Gannon
- Feb. 2: 134 tips; Over 50 people assisted in search efforts; Incident Command moved
- Feb. 3: 164 tips; searched focused in the area of 2743 E. Las Vegas St.; Over 1,860 hours of investigative work done and 2,400 staff hours put into search efforts
- Feb. 4: 184 tips; Items were removed from the Stauch home
- Feb. 5: 231 tips; District Attorney Dan May visits Stauch’s home; Stauch family makes YouTube statement to bring Gannon home
- Feb. 6: 280 tips; Used 100 volunteers, 4 mounted unit members, 3 search and rescue canines and focused in the area of Lorson Ranch (had searched the same area on Feb. 1); One group focused their efforts of Big Johnson Reservoir
- Feb. 7: 309 tips; used submersible remotely operated vehicle with sonar to search bodies of water; small groups conducted searches in various areas
- Feb. 8: 324 tips; Recanvased the area of Gannon’s neighborhood and spoke with neighbors; candlelight prayer vigil held at Lorson Ranch
- Feb. 9: 339 tips; Recanvased the area of Gannon’s neighborhood and spoke with neighbors
- Feb. 10: 385 tips; 2,656 hours of investigative work done and 3,600 staff hours put into the search efforts
According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, as tips and credible leads come in, they are immediately acted upon and the information received is followed up on until the lead is exhausted.
The Sheriff’s Office has stressed about the misinformation that is being spread on social media which is having a hindrance to the investigation and adds an unnecessary additional burden on the family.
At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.
Those agencies involved in the search efforts:
- El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
- 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
- Army (multiple units – volunteers)
- Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)
- Colorado Springs Fire Department
- Colorado Springs Police Department
- Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
- El Paso County Public Works
- El Paso County Search and Rescue
- Emergency Incident Support
- FBI CARD (Child Abduction Rapid Deployment)
- Flight for Life (searching purposes only)
- Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue
- Fountain Police Department
- National Center for Missing and Exploited Children
- National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers)
- Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management
- Salvation Army
- VOAD – Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster
- Colorado Parks and Wildlife
- Verizon Wireless
If you have information that you feel is pertinent to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666, or email tips@elpasoco.com.