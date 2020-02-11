Gannon search enters third week; timeline of efforts

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators and volunteers are working into the third week to find 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was reported missing from his Fountain-area home on January 27.

Gannon is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and about 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket and jeans at home, off Mandan Drive in Security.

The search for Gannon has intensified over the past few weeks despite the snowstorms. There have been two candlelight vigils held in honor of Gannon and his parents have spoken publicly twice.

“If you have anything that’s credible if you’re afraid… imagine my son,” Landen Stauch, Gannon’s biological mother said as her voice broke. “Imagine how afraid Gannon is.”

“Your thoughts and prayers keep them coming,” Al Stauch, Gannon’s father said.

TIMELINE:

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, as tips and credible leads come in, they are immediately acted upon and the information received is followed up on until the lead is exhausted.

The Sheriff’s Office has stressed about the misinformation that is being spread on social media which is having a hindrance to the investigation and adds an unnecessary additional burden on the family.

At this point, no suspects have been named in this case, and it is not being called a criminal investigation.

Those agencies involved in the search efforts:

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office

Army (multiple units – volunteers)

Army 4th Engineer Battalion (volunteers)

Colorado Springs Fire Department

Colorado Springs Police Department

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

El Paso County Public Works

El Paso County Search and Rescue

Emergency Incident Support

FBI CARD (Child Abduction Rapid Deployment)

Flight for Life (searching purposes only)

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue

Fountain Police Department

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

National Guard 100th Missile Defense Brigade (volunteers)

Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Salvation Army

VOAD – Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster

Colorado Parks and Wildlife

Verizon Wireless

If anyone feels they have information regarding the search for Gannon please call 719-520-6666, or email tips@elpasoco.com. #bringgannonhome #findgannon pic.twitter.com/bzkthAtytu — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) February 11, 2020

If you have information that you feel is pertinent to Gannon’s case, please call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666, or email tips@elpasoco.com.