Memorial service for Colorado prison employee killed in explosion

COLORADO SPRINGS — Memorial services were held Friday for a Fremont County prison employee who was killed in a boiler explosion last week.

Sgt. Joshua Voth, 28, was killed in the accident, which happened December 4 at the Fremont Correctional Facility. He was a husband and father of three young children.

A funeral service for Voth was held at New Life Church on Voyager Parkway in northern Colorado Springs on Friday.

For his family and friends, his passing was an unexpected farewell. His ashes were guarded by the Colorado Honor Guard.

“People are attracted to this field of corrections, law enforcement, first responders positions because there’s a calling, a sense of duty,” CDOC Executive Director Dean William, said. “Losing him is personal for me.”

However, it’s the man behind the badge that his family will mainly miss.

“Josh was many things to many people, son, grandson, brother uncle, friend but more importantly he was a loving father and supporting husband,” Brother-in-Law Mike Madrid said.

Madrid described him as a ‘big man’.

“First time meeting Josh, I was shaking his hand and thought, ‘man if he hurts my sister, it’ll be tough taking him down,'” Madrid said.

Madrid said he had an even bigger heart. His sister-in-law reading a letter written to the Voth by his wife.

“I want him to look down on us and realize he has become the man he wanted to be,” Sister-in-Law Morgan Thompson said.

It was a final goodbye to a man who’s life ended too soon.

“He is and will always be my best friend, there’s a hole in my heart that won’t heal, he was my person and soulmate,” Thompson said. “I was lucky to meet him at age 18.”

Flags across the state are lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Voth, as well as Rep. Kimmi Lewis and Summit Fire and EMS firefighter Ken Jones. Funeral services for all three were held Friday.