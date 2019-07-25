Funeral service set, flags will lower to honor Sergeant Major James Sartor

Governor Polis has ordered all flags to lower in honor of fallen Sgt. Maj. James “Ryan” Sartor on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

DENVER — Gov. Jared Polis has ordered United States and Colorado flags be lowered to half-staff statewide on all public buildings from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, July 27, 2019, to honor Sergeant Major James Sartor.

Sgt. Maj. Sartor died of injuries sustained from small arms fire on July 13, 2019 in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan. He was assigned to A Company, 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group, Fort Carson.

A funeral service will be held for the Green Beret at the Air Force Academy’s Cadet Protestant Chapel, Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 3 p.m.

Sartor had deployed numerous times, according to a release from U.S. Army Special Operations Command. He first deployed to Iraq as an infantryman in 2002. As a Green Beret, he was deployed in 2006, 2007, 2009, and 2010 with 2nd Battalion, 10th Group. He also deployed with the 10th to Afghanistan in 2017 and 2019.



Sartor has received numerous decorations and awards, including posthumous Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals.