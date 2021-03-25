Funeral service for slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley set for Tuesday

Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the shooting at King Soopers on March 22, 2021. (Photo: Boulder Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. — The funeral for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30, at Flatirons Community Church, located at 355 W. South Boulder Road in Lafayette.

Officer Talley was one of the first police officers to arrive at the scene of the mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers on Monday. The 51-year-old was killed in the line of duty.

Nine other people also lost their lives when a suspect opened fire at the grocery store.

While the general public is welcome to attend, attendance is limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. Attendees will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing requirements while inside the church.

FOX21 News will be live streaming the service on our website.

As a matter of security, the only bags that will be permitted must be clear/see through. Oversized bags will not be allowed inside the venue.

The venue is set to open at 9:30 a.m., those able to attend in-person are asked to be seated by 10:45 a.m. There will be a brief procession for participating family, friends, and first responders immediately preceding the ceremony.

Mobile phones or any other small recording devices (to include audio) will not be permitted to be used inside the venue.