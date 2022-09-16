LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The procession and funeral service fallen Arvada Police Department Officer Dillon Vakoff who was killed in the line of duty is on Friday.

The service and procession will be livestreamed on FOX31 NOW. You can watch both in the media player above.

The man who will preside over the funeral service expects an emotional morning.

Pastor Benjamin Chavez is with Flatirons Community Church. He has been a minister and counselor for 12 years.

“For me, this is near and dear to my heart,” Chavez said.

He said the funeral will focus on Officer Dillon Vakoff’s commitment to put “others first.”

Chavez said it is easy to see that the 27-year-old had that commitment early on — in middle school, high school and in the military.

“I can’t tell you how many stories I heard this week,” he added.

Officer Vakoff’s funeral service

The service will begin at 10 a.m. at Flatirons Community Church and is open to the public.

The church is located at 355 W. South Boulder Rd. but the church’s parking lot is not publicly open. Other options include the RTD Lafayette park-n-ride, located at 1080 South Public Rd., or The District, located at 400 W. South Boulder Rd.

Lafayette Police are reminding folks that road closures in the area will begin at 7:30 a.m. and affect Highway 7, 120th Street, South Boulder Road, and Waneka Parkway.