(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — After Fountain Police Department (FPD) Officer Julian Becerra was injured when he fell from a bridge attempting to apprehend one of three suspects in a stolen vehicle, places to donate to the officer and his family have been set up.

According to FPD, on Thursday, Feb. 2, officers were in pursuit of a suspected stolen car when officers performed a tactical vehicle intervention (TVI), commonly referred to as a PIT maneuver, in the area of South Academy Boulevard near Hartford Street, disabling the stolen vehicle.

The driver then jumped out of the car and ran from officers on foot. During the chase, Officer Becerra fell over the bridge and landed 40 feet below according to FPD.

Since the incident, there have been two verified donation sites for Officer Becerra.

The Southern Colorado Law Enforcement Foundation will give 100% of the funds received to his family. The other donation site is a Go Fund Me created by Officer Becerra’s brother-in-law.

On Feb. 10 starting at 5 p.m. Fountain VFW Post 6461 will host a benefit steak dinner for Officer Becerra who formerly served in the Air Force.

A steak dinner (1″ thick New York Strips, baked potato, salad, vegetable, dinner roll, and dessert) will be $15 and the VFW said it will be selling 100 dinners. There will be a donation box available for further donations to Officer Becerra.

At the last update, FPD said Officer Becerra is currently in critical, but stable condition and resting with family.