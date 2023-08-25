(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — GingerSnap Rescue Ranch is reaching out to the community for help raising money to provide additional fencing to protect its animals from predators.

GingerSnap Rescue Ranch is located southeast of Fountain and is near the intersection of Hanover Road and South Peyton Highway.

The fundraiser is happening on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to close at the Applebee’s location in Fountain located at 6428 South U.S. Highway 85/87.

For those who dine at the Fountain Applebee’s location on Sept. 19 and show this flyer to their servers prior to payment, Applebee’s will donate 15% of each customer’s check to GingerSnap Rescue Ranch.

Courtesy: GingerSnap Rescue Ranch

GingerSnap Rescue Ranch is a family-friendly farm and is open year-round and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The farm is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

For more information on GingerSnap Rescue Ranch, click on the link above.