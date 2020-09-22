Full overnight closures of southbound I-25 near Monument September 23 and September 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.,– Southbound Interstate 25 approaching Monument is planned to close this Wednesday and Thursday nights (September 23-24) for pavement repairs.

Motorists traveling southbound in this area can expect up to 20-minute delays during the closure. They will drive around the closure using the ramps at County Line Road.

Traffic Impacts

● From 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, and Thursday, Sept. 24, drivers should expect to use the southbound I-25 off- and on-ramps at County Line Road to detour around paving work. Traffic will funnel into one lane before detour via the ramps.

● Access to I-25 from County Line will be open, but delays should be expected.

● There are no alternate routes, so drivers are asked to allow extra time to stay the course on I-25. Visit cotrip.org for current, estimated travel times.

● All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.

As summer ends, the window for paving operations, which depend on warm and consistent temperatures, closes. Before winter hits, crews are planning to repair pavement along southbound I-25 near County Line Road. This area has been prone to potholes, so the project team will mill the pavement and replace it before winter weather can cause further damage.