Full list of fire restrictions by county

COLORADO — As dry and windy conditions persist in many areas across the state, everyone should be aware of existing fire restrictions.

You’ll find the full list below:

Information on fire restrictions and bans can change rapidly so check out this interactive map for updated information. The most current information can be obtained from your local county or the forest service.

STAGE 1: The first stage occurs when there is an increasing fire danger and the risks of keeping the forest open to all activities begins to be outweighed by the risks inherent in doing so. This stage imposes relatively minor restrictions aimed at preventing the start of wildfires specifically smoking and campfires.

STAGE 2: This stage intensifies the restrictions managed under permit or contract, have a relatively high risk of causing a fire start. Restrictions under Stage II will affect forest users and will have economic impacts to contractors, permittees, and others.

STAGE 3: This stage is closure and is selected when there are very high risks. The social, economic, and political impacts of implementing a closure at this point are outweighed by the benefits associated with virtually eliminating the potential for human-caused fire starts.

Violations of these regulations is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, by a fine of not more than $5,000 per person or $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months or both.