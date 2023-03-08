DENVER (KDVR) — There are a variety of venues to check out live music in the Mile High City. If you are making plans for the year, we’re here to help.
There have already been over 20 concerts announced for 2023 with more expected in the coming months.
Full concert schedule
Here is a look at the full list of concerts that will take place at Ball Arena for 2023 as of March 8:
- April 3: John Mayer
- April 4: Muse
- April 7: Rauw Alejandro
- April 23: Elevation Worship and Steven Furtick
- May 21: Shania Twain
- June 6: Matchbox Twenty
- July 3: Blink-182
- July 6: Bryan Adams
- July 11: Disturbed
- July 12: Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort and more
- July 13: Paramore
- July 18: Nickelback
- July 25: Madonna
- July 29: Luke Bryan
- Aug. 1: Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick
- Aug. 16: Foreigner
- Aug. 18: Sam Smith
- Aug. 19: Thomas Rhett
- Aug. 23: Pantera
- Sept. 5: Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire
- Sept. 10: RBD
- Oct. 7: Jason Aldean
- Oct. 25: P!NK
- Nov. 16: Depeche Mode
As more concerts are added, we will update this story.