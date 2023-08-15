(ROCKY FORD, Colo.) — A fugitive who escaped the Bent County Jail earlier this summer, and was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS), the FBI, and the Bent County Sheriff’s Office, has been found dead in rural Otero County, according to the USMS.

The body of 46-year-old Mark Desmond Fox was found inside an empty farmhouse near Colorado Highway 71 and Highway 10, just south of Rocky Ford over the weekend.

Courtesy: U.S. Marshals Service, Photos are of 46-year-old Mark Desmond Fox, who was previously wanted after escaping the Bent County Jail in July. Fox’s body was discovered on Saturday, Aug. 12 in rural Otero County.

According to the USMS, the Otero County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12 from a person who previously lived at the property and went back to the farmhouse to recover some items, when they reportedly found the body inside.

The USMS said it’s likely Fox was dead for two or three weeks prior to the body being found, and due to the state of decomposition, a forensic specialist from the FBI was brought in to assist in obtaining post-mortem fingerprints.

The El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy on Monday morning, Aug. 14, however, the cause of death has not been released pending toxicology results. “No obvious signs of foul play are apparent at this time,” wrote the USMS in a press release.

“The U.S. Marshals Service would like to thank the Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado Bureau of Investigation, FBI, Colorado Department of Corrections, Bent County Sheriff’s Office, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Fountain Police Department, and Colorado Springs Police Department for their assistance and joint cooperation in this investigation,” thanked the USMS.

Fox escaped along with three other men in late July from the Bent County Jail. Two of the escapees were caught and brought back into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A third was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Pueblo County.