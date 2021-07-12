Fuel issues reported at Colorado Springs Airport

COLORADO SPRINGS — Airports are now experiencing the fuel issues like many parts of southern Colorado had at the pump.

Colorado Springs Airport Statement:

“The Colorado Springs Airport has been informed of an issue regarding a supply shortage of jet fuel with fuel provider, Valero. A contingency plan has been put in to place involving tankers delivering fuel directly to the service supplier, however, a nationwide shortage of drivers may affect fuel delivery. Airlines are operating as scheduled and passengers are advised to contact their airline with any questions.“

Some travelers at the Colorado Springs Airport thought the issue caused flights to be delayed on Monday.

