Courtesy: CSFD shows demo of what not to do when frying a turkey on Nov. 12, 2021.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) reminded homeowners on Monday, Nov. 14 about the cooking risks that come with the holidays.

CSFD tweeted about the fire risks that turkey fryers pose over Thanksgiving, telling homeowners that if “you choose to fry a turkey this year, please do so safely.”

CSFD also stated that “a partially frozen turkey will cause cooking oil to splatter when you put it in the cooking pot, increasing the fire risk.”

If you are planning to fry a turkey, CSFD provided the following steps to take during an interview with FOX21 News in November of 2021:

Thaw out the bird and pat it dry.

Always use the turkey fryer outdoors at safe distance from buildings and any other material that can burn.

Make sure the fryer is on a flat surface to reduce accidental tipping.

Keep an all-purpose fire extinguisher nearby (never use water).

Never leave the fryer unattended.

Don’t let children or pets near the fryer.

Do not overfill the fryer.

Use well-insulated potholders or oven mitts when touching the pot or lid handles.

The Fire Department also has tips on its website for general Thanksgiving Cooking Safety. CSFD lists the below tips and action steps for the holiday: