Frontier Elementary in Academy District 20 to reopen on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS– Frontier Elementary in Academy District 20, will reopen on Monday, August 31.

The school was closed on Friday, August 28 after some staff and students displayed COVID-like symptoms throughout the week, resulting in isolations and quarantines, according to a spokesperson for the district.

Based on COVID-19 test results received to this point, some individuals in isolation and/or quarantine may now return to school. This includes some of the school leaders.

However, one class must remain in quarantine as they await one final COVID-19 test result. The individuals from that class are being contacted directly.

The district continues to ask both staff and students to conduct a daily symptom check before coming to school. If a student or staff member is displaying any symptoms, they ask they please stay home.