(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Three years ago, Gabby and Ryan Main were walking a completely different path. A path that was filled with uncertainty and questions about what the future held. You see, Gabby and her husband Ryan both lost their jobs when Covid hit, but it was their steps forward and how they persevered that ultimately steered their path in a ‘sweeter’ direction — donuts.

The couple’s first donut batch was officially made on July 3, 2020. “It took us a good six months to experiment and figure out what we were doing because we were never donut makers, we weren’t even bakers,” said Gabby in August 2021 while visiting FOX21 Morning News.

Gabby Main of Happy Hour Donuts on FOX21 Morning News on Aug. 9, 2021.

The two got rolling and officially began their business known today as Happy Hour Donuts in October 2020. Fast forward almost three years later and they are now expanding.

Gabby told FOX21News.com on Tuesday, July 11, that Happy Hour Donuts is moving into a new storefront which will be located in northwest Colorado Springs in Delmonico Square, which sits at the corner of West Rockrimmon Boulevard and Delmonico Drive.

Gabby and Ryan Main of Happy Hour Donuts inside new storefront

For the past three years, Gabby and Ryan have been running their successful, gourmet and boozy donut business out of their Colorado Springs apartment, attending pop-up events and farmers markets when time allows. The couple also caters for weddings and special events, which they hope to continue when their storefront opens in early fall.

Happy Hour Donuts’ newest addition is Gabby and Ryan’s version of the ‘cronut,’ or fried croissant dough shaped into a donut. It’s something Gabby said she’s been perfecting for the past two and a half months. “It’s the hardest thing I’ve ever learned how to bake,” said Gabby, who added they are eager to sell the cronuts once their storefront opens.

A ‘Cronut’ by Happy Hour Donuts A ‘Cronut’ by Happy Hour Donuts

Gabby told FOX21News.com that while Happy Hour Donuts is famous for its boozy flavors, they plan to lean more into the gourmet side of their business and offer both alcoholic and non-alcoholic gourmet flavors at their new store for the entire family to enjoy.

Current flavors and offerings listed on its website include; the Bourbon Apple Fritter, Lemon Raspberry with Limoncello, Spiked Churro, Guava Cheesecake, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Stout, just to name a few.

Gabby and Ryan Main of Happy Hour Donuts

In the meantime, before its expected opening in early Fall of 2023, Happy Hour Donuts plans to attend more farmers’ markets and pop-ups, and will also continue to cater weddings and special events.

For questions or to learn more about Happy Hour Donuts, click the link above. You can also follow Happy Hour Donuts on Facebook and Instagram.