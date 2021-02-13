Frigid temps change flower delivery operations

COLORADO SPRINGS — Bloomtastic is a flower shop in Colorado Springs and their taking orders online.

Bloomtastic had a retail location on north academy but when covid hit they decided not to renew the lease because they weren’t sure how the pandemic would affect business.

They have started operating out of their garage they have turned into a flower studio, while still delivering bouquets.

That has its own challenges with these single-digit temps in the forecast.

You can order online at bloomtasticflowershop.com.