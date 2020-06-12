Friends and family of Jesse Cedillo seek justice

CAUTION: The footage may be disturbing to watch.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A vigil was held Thursday night in honor of 20-year-old Jesse Cedillo, who was fatally shot in March.

The deadly shooting was caught on camera.

The video was taken on March 14 showing the final moments of Cedillo’s life.

Attorneys for the Cedillo family said the video will help their case.

“This is modus operandum for these officers, kill someone who is not a threat and lie about it and say they are a threat,” Attorney Birk Baumgartner said.

The video shows Cedillo being shot several times by Pueblo County Sheriff’s Deputy. The deputy was placed on routine administrative leave.

In a press release, the Sheriff’s Office said Cedillo was involved in an armed carjacking incident that same day. Deputies say Cedillo was eventually found on Quincy Street and came toward deputies with a gun in his hand.

Cedillo’s Lawyer said the video shows a different story and claims the agency has changed the narrative of what happened that day several times.

“He was driving a stolen car, the victim of the car theft thinks this an atrocious end to this, we have a video that shows he definitively he did not have a gun in his hand which shows that the Pueblo Sheriff’s Office lied about this,” Baumgartner explained.

The Pueblo Police Department took over the investigation and right now the District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case.

A decision has yet to be made but the District Attorney’s Office told FOX21 News the video clearly shows a gun on Cedillo.

Here’s there statement to Fox21,

No comment other than the investigation is in our Office for review and decision as to whether to charge the deputy or not. No comment on the state of the review; however, the video clearly shows a gun in Mr. Cedillo’s hand.

“There was no gun, this was not a justified shooting,” Briseida Gaucin said.

Gaucin is a friend of the Cedillo family and she has held several events in honor of Cedillo wanting justice to be served.

“Regardless of what Jesse did that morning, this was not what should have happened he had a right and deserved to stand in front of the judge and faced his consequences there,” Gaucin added.

Family friends say Cedillo case is police brutality and wants those responsible to face consequences.

“The video is clear the officer says ‘come out with your hands up’ and Jesse does that and then he is immediately is fired upon and he doesn’t have a weapon that should shock anyone with a conscious,” Baumgartner said.

“The deputies they are not judge, jury, and executioner,” Gaucin explained. “They don’t have the right but they take that right into their hands.”

FOX21 News reached out to the District Attorney’s Office and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office but they say since it is an open investigation they could not comment.

Baumgartner said he would take his clients case to federal courts and believes the deputy should be charged with murder.