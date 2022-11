COLORADO SPRINGS (KXRM) — There were nine high-school football games in southern Colorado Friday night, with seven of them being the playoff variety.

PLAYOFF MATCHUP FINAL SCORE Colorado Springs Chr. @ Buena Vista 21-18 Doherty @ ThunderRidge 38-10 Fountain-Ft. Carson vs. Eaglecrest 42-14 Mesa Ridge vs. Monarch 49-14 Rampart @ Golden 28-0 TCA vs. Moffat County 38-21 Widefield @ Skyline 48-13 3A REGULAR SEASON Harrison @ Sierra 49-6 Pueblo South @ Pueblo Central 16-14 Southern Colorado team listed first. Winning team bolded and italicized.