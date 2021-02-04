Fremont County to move to Safer at Home Level Yellow: Due to a decline in cases

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — In response to the decline in COVID-19 case rates, test positivity, and hospitalizations, the Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), is moving Fremont County to Safer at Home Level Yellow: Concern.

Click here to check out the Fremont County Dashboard

The move to Safer at Home Level Yellow: Concern will go into effect Friday, February 5th, 2021.

As of February 4th, 2021, Fremont County’s COVID-19 two-week cumulative incidence rate is 369.4, the positivity rate is 2.4%, and stable hospitalization rate for 12 days.

The new six-color dial goes into effect Friday. / Courtesy Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment

“I want to thank the Health Department for their hard work and Kayla Marler for her persistence with CDPHE trying to get Fremont County back to yellow,” said Fremont County Commissioner Dwayne McFall. “While still not 100% open, this change will allow businesses to serve more people. If we stay on this course, we will hopefully get to near normal soon. Thank you, Fremont County, for your support of all local businesses.”

The Fremont County officials are aware and attuned to the burden these restrictions place on our businesses and community. We sincerely appreciate everyone’s continued efforts and cooperation to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Fremont County Department of Public Health and Environment encourages anyone who has questions to contact the department at 719-276-7450 Monday through Thursday 7:00 am-5:00 pm to get more guidance and resources.

The main difference between Safer at Home Level Orange: High Risk and Safer at Home Level Yellow: Concern are the following:

Maximum attendees at gyms increases from 25% to 50% of capacity or 50 whichever is fewer.

Maximum attendees at restaurants increases from 25% to 50% capacity or 50 people whichever is fewer.

Maximum participants for group sports changes from virtual, or outdoors in groups less than 10-to-25- person capacity per activity.

Maximum attendees for indoor events increase from 50 to 100 people or 50% capacity whichever is fewer.

Maximum attendees for outdoor events increase from 75 to 175 people or 50% capacity whichever fewer.

Personal gathering size remains at 10 people from no more than two households per Public Health Order.

Governor Jared Polis will be doing a press conference Friday about the proposed changes to the COVID-19 Dial.

For more information about our current level and case counts, please visit the state’s COVID-19 dial dashboard at https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial or FCDPHE COVID-19 dashboard at

https://www.fremonthealthdata.com/.