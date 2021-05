FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing at-risk adult.

Deputies are looking for 19-year-old Nicholas Good. He is 6’1 about 260 lbs with brown eyes and brown hair.

According to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Good was last seen in the 1800 block of Elm after he went for a walk at 3:00 pm.

If you happen to see Good, or know of his whereabouts, please contact dispatch at 276-5555 option 8.