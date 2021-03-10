Fremont County Sheriff’s Office searching for 66-year-old at-risk man

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to search for a missing, at-risk man who was reported missing from a Canon City on Monday night.

66-year-old Roy Lynn Maynard Jr. left his home earlier in the evening in a maroon 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was later located inside Teller County on Tuesday.

It is unknown what Maynard was wearing when he left his home.

Maynard has a several medical needs which require medication that he does not have. Maynard also left his cell phone at his home.

He is described as a white male standing about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds. He has grey hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, call the sheriff’s office at 719-276-5555 option 8 or 911.