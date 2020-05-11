Fremont County Sheriff’s Office search for missing 15-year-old girl, parents believe she met a man online

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — Fremont County Sheriff’s Office need help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.

Hannah Meador was last seen around. 10 a.m. on May 3 at her father’s house in Florence, Colorado.

Her parents have reason to believe she met a man on social media. They discovered Google map searches on her browsing history to Winston-Salem, NC. Call logs from the day of and the day before she disappeared came from a Track phone. The area codes were from Arden, NC.

She has a birthmark on her right shoulder blade that looks like a butterfly. Her eyeglasses are prescription and tint dark in the sun. She likes to color her hair and she recently dyed it red.

If you have any information on Hannah’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Detective Burton with the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 276-5557 or call 911