Fremont County Sheriff’s Office needs your help spreading Christmas cheer with ‘Shop With A Sheriff’

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is giving back this holiday season as the sheriff’s office gets ready for their second “Shop With A Sheriff” event as part of the Fremont County Elves for Children program.

The message is loud and clear for all to hear; it’s time to spread some Christmas cheer, and this year Santa’s helpers are asking for your help. The sheriff’s office is looking for donations to help them take children Christmas shopping again this year.

This year the Fremont County Elves for Children program would like to take 30 children shopping from three different school districts in Fremont County.

According to Deputy Mike Fetterhoff, the school resource officer for the Fremont County Sheriff’s office, the three school districts where the children will be chosen from are Penrose Elementary School (RE-2), McKinley Elementary School (RE-1), and Cotopaxi (RE-3).

They hope to give $250 to each child to go shopping with. To make that happen, the sheriff’s office would need to raise a total of $7,500. As of Monday, they have raised $1,967.

Traditionally, deputies take the children around Walmart and let the kids choose their gifts. But this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff’s office is still prepared to spread joy in Fremont County this holiday season, no matter the obstacle.

“Well, if our level goes up, what the plan is, is the deputies, and we’ll get some volunteers to go shopping for the families ourselves. We’ll wrap them, and then we’ll deliver them to their houses for them. Basically we would drop them on the porch and let them know we were there so they can come out and get them,” said Deputy Fetterhoff.

You can mail or drop off your donations to:

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

Attn: Elves for Children

100 Justice Center Road

Canon City, CO 81212

Deputy Fetterhoff said checks should be written to Fremont County and place on the memo line “Fremont County Elves for Children.”

They’re also asking for wrapping paper, gift bags, boxes, tape, and any other gift wrap supplies.

The office also asks if people could drop off donations to make sure to put on the envelope for Fremont County Elves for Children.

By the way— if you’re on the naughty list— the elves said this is a great way to turn things around!