Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect on multiple possession, special offender counts

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After a three-month investigation, detectives with the

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Waterhole in Canon City on Thursday, Sept. 19.



Detectives seized three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of raw cultivated marijuana, 29 firearms, over $6,000 in cash, and four stolen vehicles.



On Tuesday, Sept. 21, detectives arrested 42-year-old Jason R. Bumgarner in connection with

the search warrant.

Bumgarner has been charged with the following:

Special Offender (30 counts)

Possession of I/II with intent over 225 grams

Possession of over 50 pounds marijuana

Possession of I/II controlled substance

2nd degree Aggravated motor vehicle theft (4 counts)

Possession of weapon by previous offender (30 counts)

Possession of defaced firearm

Possession of schedule 4 controlled sub (2 counts)

Possession of schedule 3 controlled sub

Altering an identification number

Bumgarner was taken to the Fremont County Detention Center where he posted a $50,000.00 bond and was released.



This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

There is no further information at this time.