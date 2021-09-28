Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect on multiple possession, special offender counts

Courtesy of the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department.

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After a three-month investigation, detectives with the
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Waterhole in Canon City on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Detectives seized three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of raw cultivated marijuana, 29 firearms, over $6,000 in cash, and four stolen vehicles.

On Tuesday, Sept. 21, detectives arrested 42-year-old Jason R. Bumgarner in connection with
the search warrant.

Bumgarner has been charged with the following:

  • Special Offender (30 counts)
  • Possession of I/II with intent over 225 grams
  • Possession of over 50 pounds marijuana
  • Possession of I/II controlled substance
  • 2nd degree Aggravated motor vehicle theft (4 counts)
  • Possession of weapon by previous offender (30 counts)
  • Possession of defaced firearm
  • Possession of schedule 4 controlled sub (2 counts)
  • Possession of schedule 3 controlled sub
  • Altering an identification number

Bumgarner was taken to the Fremont County Detention Center where he posted a $50,000.00 bond and was released.

This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.

There is no further information at this time.

