Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect on multiple possession, special offender counts

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — After a three-month investigation, detectives with the
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Waterhole in Canon City on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Detectives seized three pounds of suspected methamphetamine, over 50 pounds of raw cultivated marijuana, 29 firearms, over $6,000 in cash, and four stolen vehicles.
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, detectives arrested 42-year-old Jason R. Bumgarner in connection with
the search warrant.
Bumgarner has been charged with the following:
- Special Offender (30 counts)
- Possession of I/II with intent over 225 grams
- Possession of over 50 pounds marijuana
- Possession of I/II controlled substance
- 2nd degree Aggravated motor vehicle theft (4 counts)
- Possession of weapon by previous offender (30 counts)
- Possession of defaced firearm
- Possession of schedule 4 controlled sub (2 counts)
- Possession of schedule 3 controlled sub
- Altering an identification number
Bumgarner was taken to the Fremont County Detention Center where he posted a $50,000.00 bond and was released.
This investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests are expected.
There is no further information at this time.