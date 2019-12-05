Fremont County Prison employee killed in boiler explosion identified

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Corrections (DOC) confirmed the staff member who was killed Wednesday afternoon while working at the Fremont Correctional Facility was 28-year-old Sergeant Joshua Voth.

Sgt. Voth had been with the department since 2016. He was a Correctional Support Licensed Trade Supervisor who helped teach offenders valuable trade skills.

He was a husband and father of three young children. The correctional facility spokeswoman said he was beloved by his family, friends and his fellow DOC staff members.

“It is hard to put into words the level of sadness we all feel to have lost Josh. His DOC family grieves with his wife, three precious children, and all of the friends and family who loved him. He will be dearly missed, but he will never be forgotten. Our primary concern continues to be ensuring his family have the support they need, and that as a department we are able to band together during this tragic time.” DOC Executive Director Dean Williams

The incident is currently under investigation. While it is very early in the investigative process, the DOC said Sgt. Voth was killed as the result of a boiler explosion. At this time there are no additional details to provide regarding what caused the explosion.

Courtesy: Satellite View of CO DOC – Fremont Correctional Facility – (FCF)

DOC wishes to thank the Canon City Fire Protection District, AMR Cañon City, the staff at St. Thomas More Hospital, and local law enforcement for their support.

DOC is grateful for all those in the community who have asked how they can help. The family is currently in the process of coordinating a donation fund, and DOC will provide further information about that in the coming days.