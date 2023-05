(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — An inmate was found unresponsive at the Fremont County Detention Center on Friday, May 5, according to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO).

FCSO said a 61-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell, where he was being held alone. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has responded to lead the investigation into the incident.

FCSO said no other information was immediately available, and did not specify if the man was able to be resuscitated.