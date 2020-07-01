Fremont County Deputies investigate drowning death

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body in the Arkansas River on Tuesday.

Deputies were dispatched to Mile Marker 254, Highway 50, where they found a woman dead in the Arkansas River.

The body of the woman was later identified as Emily Bruner, 21, of Cañon City.

According to Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Bruner’s death is being investigated as a drowning.

This investigation is ongoing. No further information will be released at this time. Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Howard Burton at 719-276-5557