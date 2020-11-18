Fremont Correctional Facility inmate dies at hospital after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.– A 57-year-old male inmate from the Colorado Department of Corrections passed away on November 17 at the Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo after experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.

Given medical privacy laws, the Department is unable to release the inmate’s name.

As of November 17, 140 inmates have active COVID-19 cases at the Fremont Correctional Facility (who have tested positive in the last 14 days), according to the Department of Corrections website.

The facility has reported a total of 705 positive COVID-19 cases. The DOC says the same inmate may be counted more than once at different facilities if they tested positive at different facilities (although transportation is extremely limited it may be necessary at some times). Given that an inmate may be tested multiple times while at the same facility, this number does not count multiple positive tests for the same inmate at the same facility.

The Fremont Correctional Facility has been on Phase III modified operations since 10/6/2020.

The CDOC has been conducting regular staff testing over the last several months, in coordination with medical and public health experts. The Department has also been conducting inmate surveillance testing in order to identify and quarantine those who are positive to mitigate the spread of the virus within the facilities.

The vast majority of inmates that have tested positive have been asymptomatic or have had very mild symptoms, according to a press release from the Department of Corrections.

The facility has continued to undergo extensive cleaning multiple times a day and staff and inmates are all required to wear face coverings in the facility at all times.

Additional information about the CDOC’s operational response to COVID can be found here.