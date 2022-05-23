PUEBLO, Colo. — The City of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department will be providing a tree branch drop off due to the recent snowstorm.

Residents can drop off tree branches at Lake Minnequa Park starting Tuesday, May 24 through Friday, May 27, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., then on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The storm debris drop off site is located at the intersection of Palmer Avenue and Reno Avenue, east of the Lake Minnequa basketball courts. Community members are encouraged to enter the site from Palmer Avenue and exit on Berkley Avenue.

The tree branches will be turned into mulch for the Parks department, in an effort to recycle them rather than simply throwing them away.

Only trees, shrubs, branches, limbs and other green waste will be accepted. No other materials including lumber, building materials, household trash or other waste will be accepted.

For more information, contact the Pueblo Parks and Recreation Department at 719-553-2790.