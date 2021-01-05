Free soccer this Spring in Colorado Springs for 600 children

COLORADO SPRINGS — 600 children from pre-kindergarten through second grade across Colorado Springs are able to play soccer this Spring for free, thanks to a grant from Comcast NBCUniversal and supporting funds from Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The first 300 local children to register in each of the designated age group divisions will enjoy free soccer this season from Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department.

In addition to the funding, both organizations have pledged to help recruit youth sport coaches from their internal ranks to meet the need.

The promotion, which originally launched January 2020, drove record registration numbers before being postponed due to the cancellation of spring and fall youth sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Youth sports are scheduled to go forward under the appropriate state-mandated protocols starting in March.

Registration for pre-K-2 soccer opened Jan. 4, and can be completed via mail, walk in or online. While registration fees are waived for every method, online transactions carry a $3 processing fee.

Mayor John Suthers, a former youth soccer participant, said he understands the value of youth sports.

“I learned lots of lessons on sports fields when I was a kid and I take them with me every day of my life. It’s really important and we want to make sure the broadest group of people possible get those opportunities,” said Mayor Suthers.

>>Click here to apply.

Free admission to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum

With the revamp of the program, the newly-opened U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum joins in to provide added benefit to youth sport participants in Olympic City USA.

From January 5 to 10, all children wearing a youth sports jersey or able to produce their proof of registration will receive free admission at the door as part of a Youth Sports Week collaboration with the City of Colorado Springs.