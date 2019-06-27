Free senior meal program at local community centers shutting down

The end of a local meal program in Colorado Springs that gives seniors free food and a chance to socialize, has some community members worried.

Silver Key closing down eight sites that served nutritious hot meals to people over 60 for free.

“Having a local place down the road where you feel safe comfortable, you get a nutritious meal you can socially you can relax, it does a lot for your physical health, sense of well-being of your sense of community,” Brian Kates, from the Meadow Park Community Center.

Silver key worked with the city to have 20 sites like this around town, but now they are closing down several open sites and will have only 12, including the Meadows Park Community Center.

There two types of sites in this program sites in assist living homes that are open just for those who live there and then sites in community centers or open sites, where any seniors in the neighborhood could get a hot meal and socialize.

They say the main reason the open sites are closing is because they were unpredictable.

“Open site you are much more vulnerable to the impact of people not showing up, closed site, its more captive audience they are residents, there, you can rely on the population using the program every single day,” said Kates. “However efforts are taking place to take place new iteration of meal programming.

Now a local man Lonnie Miera is advocating for the programs to stay because he said it’s not just about the food it’s more than that.

“If we lose one program out the center another is going to follow right behind it, I don’t want that to happen,” said Miera. “With my voice, I am hoping to do some good.”

Lonnie Meira was a big advocate for opening the site in the first place. He said these community sites that were open to the public, served more than just seniors but also single moms and their kids.

Still the city and Silver Key are working with other local organizations to keep them going, in a different way, but Lonnie said change is hard especially for seniors.

“That’s not fair, they are not comfortable leaving their area, they want to stay in their area, they feel safe, and want to stay here,” Meira said.

The community centers are hoping to find restaurants or culinary arts programs or other non-profits to help keep the meals going and there will be a public meeting at the Meadows Park Community Center on July 10 at 10 a.m. to brainstorm ideas and see what organizations would be willing to contribute.

If no alternative plan is reaching the meal services at the eight sites will end July 12.