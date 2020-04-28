Free self-testing for COVID-19 at State Fairgrounds in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — A drive-thru site at the State Fairgrounds is testing hundreds of people a day for COVID-19.

The free testing is available to anyone experiencing symptoms and does not require insurance.

It’s as easy as driving up, following instructions, self-testing in your car by sticking a swab into your nose and return the test back to the nurse. When you enter the tent, it only takes about five minutes.

Wait times vary based on time of testing. In example, on April 27, testers experienced a 30-45 minute wait.

Anyone in Pueblo or neighboring counties are able to get a test on a first-come first-serve basis.

250 tests will be administered a day until May 30. So far, they have administered: 140 tests on Day 1, 124 tests on Day 2, and 220 tests on Day 3.

Details:

When: Tuesdays, Wednesday, and Thursday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Location: Colorado State Fair Grounds, 1001 Beulah Avenue, enter through Gate 4 off Mesa Avenue and Gaylord Avenue

Bring your ID and organization ID, if applicable.

No walk-ups or motorcycles are allowed through the testing site.

It is advised to contact a primary care provider before going to determine if you should be tested.

Other important information for you to know:

If you have a medical emergency, call 911- do not report to the testing site, as it is not a care facility. If you have severe respiratory symptoms, especially shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tell the dispatcher about your symptoms. Do not wait for a COVID-19 test to call 911.

If you are ill or suspect that you were exposed, but are not able to be immediately tested, please stay home, self-isolate, and contact your physician.

For the safety of drive-up lab workers, hours of operation will be contingent upon safe weather. The Public Health Department will announce if we need to close the site due to unsafe conditions. Unsafe conditions include any weather that can make personal protection equipment ineffective, such as any precipitation, wind, or colder temperatures.

While waiting for their test results, individuals should stay at home. Those who receive positive test results may be issued isolation orders. Depending on test volume, The Public Health Department aims to contact individuals directly with their results. Ideally within 7 days.

For more information visit the website here or call Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444 . The hotline will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.