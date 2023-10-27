(COLORADO) — The Wilhite Law Firm is looking to reduce injuries and save lives this Halloween weekend by providing free rides from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31.

The law firm said it’s about celebrating Halloween and still being safe. This is the 16th year offering its “Holiday Free Cab Ride Program” for those who have had a little too much to drink.

All you have to do is call a cab, Lyft, or Uber from your location to your home and send the bill to The Wilhite Law Firm for reimbursement.

Rules and Restrictions:

Must be 21 years of age or older to participate

Good for a one-way ride to your home

Metro area ride with a maximum value of $35.00

Must send receipt and copy of valid ID to Holiday Free Cab Ride Program The Wilhite Law Firm 1600 Ogden Street Denver, CO 80128

“Many people think it is a service to benefit the drinkers, but the bottom line is this: removing drunk drivers from the road saves lives,” said the Law Firm.