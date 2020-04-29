Free parking in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City extended

COLORADO SPRINGS — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the City of Colorado Springs’ Parking Enterprise suspended enforcement of parking meters, time limited and non-metered parking areas along with booting. The free parking is extended through May 11. All parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will be free and without time limits. Structured parking will also be free.

The Parking Enterprise will also extend availability of designated curbside parking spaces with orange signs through the end of May for residents receiving curbside services from restaurants and businesses. Drivers must stay in their vehicle while parked at these designated curbside spaces.

The following enforcement activities will continue:

Fire hydrant zones and fire lanes

“No Stopping” or “No Parking” zones to promote safety

Loading Zones

Mountain Metro Transit stops

Special parking permitted spaces, including but not limited to accessible spaces, reserved spaces, restricted spaces

Electric vehicle, compact, reserved or other signed parking spaces in structures

Parking on or within 20 feet of a crosswalk

Blocking driveways or alleys

Parking in travel lanes, including bike and transit lanes

Obedience to angle signs or markings

ADA violations

Extended / overnight parking at meters

Please visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/Parking for more about the Parking Enterprise.