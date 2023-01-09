(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Burgers for the mind, tacos for the heart, and chili for the soul — that’s the slogan of Felipe’s 109 in southeast Colorado Springs, and it’s giving back to local law enforcement in a big way for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

Until the close of business at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, Felipe’s 109 is “giving away a FREE meal to all Law Enforcement to show our appreciation,” according to its Facebook page.

Felipe’s 109 is open every day but Sundays, and guests can enjoy delicious bites from; Green Chili Con Queso, Taco Burgers, Banana Boats, and much more.

Felipe’s 109 is owned by husband and wife duo, Jenna and Felipe Velasquez, and is located off South Academy Boulevard and Hancock Expressway.